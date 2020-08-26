It’s National Dog Day! So, What Has Your Dog Trained YOU to Do?

It’s National Dog Day! Is there anything your dog has trained YOU to do? The best answers we’ve seen include someone who always takes their dog to check the mail, even if they know there’s no mail. And when Mötley Crüe’s “Girls Girls Girls” comes on the radio, a guy always sings “squirrels, squirrels, squirrels,” because his dog likes it.
1. “My dog loves walking to check the mail. So now we do it every day, even if I know there’s no mail.”
2. “I used to eat a banana every morning. Ever since I got a dog, I only eat two-thirds of a banana. It’s our unspoken agreement.”
3. A guy said that when Mötley Crüe’s “Girls Girls Girls” comes on the radio, he always sings “squirrels, squirrels, squirrels” because his dog likes it.
4. “Whenever I get ice, my dog always begs for a cube. So now I toss him one without thinking.”
5. “I always yell ‘floor food!‘ whenever I’m cooking and drop something.”
6. A woman’s dog always bugs her when it’s time for HER to have dinner, because it knows it gets to eat right after that.
