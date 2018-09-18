It’s National Cheeseburger Day, Check out These Deals!

If you love a great Cheeseburger, Today’s Your Day! September 18th is National Cheeseburger Day and there are plenty of spots offering up deals for burger aficionados.

Burger King is offering several deals through their free app including 2 bacon cheeseburger meals for $4. A donation to the No Kid Hungry campaign at The Habit will score you a coupon for a free cheeseburger.

McDonald’s and Wendy’s are also offering up $1 sandwiches through their free apps.

Red Robin, IHOP, White Castle, and Ruby Tuesday are also hopping in on the action with burger specials. Here’s a full listing of all the deals from USA TODAY.