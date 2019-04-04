It’s National Burrito Day! Here Are A Few Deals You Can Get

It’s National Burrito Day, and a few national chains have deals going on. Here are the five best deals we’ve seen . . .

Chipotle has free delivery if you order through DoorDash and spend $10.

Moe’s Southwest Grill: Locations nationwide have $5 burritos Thursday. (Naperville)

Qdoba is giving out triple rewards points all day. (Wheaton)

We haven’t seen any National Burrito Day deals at Taco Bell this year, which is surprising. You’d think they’d be all over it.

Also, Chipotle did a study last year that looked at how much each STATE loves burritos. And they found people in Wyoming eat the most per capita. The rest of the top five are Montana, Utah, Colorado, and Idaho. And the states that love burritos the LEAST are Alabama, Georgia, Texas, New York, and North Carolina.

