It’s National Beer Lovers Day! Here’s the #1 Trashy Beer in All 50 States!

It’s National Beer Lovers Day, when we’re supposed to appreciate the craftmanship that goes into a good beer. But instead, let’s focus on TRASH beers.
Someone used Google Trends to find the most popular “trashy” beer in all 50 states. Meaning cheap brands beer snobs hate, but the rest of us are okay with. Here are the most popular “bad” beers based on how many states google them the most . . .
1. Natural Light, ten states. (Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Maine, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Vermont, Virginia, and Utah.)
2. Michelob Ultra, seven states. (Alabama, Arkansas, Hawaii, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee.)
3. Bud Light, four states. (Alaska, Iowa, Massachusetts, and West Virginia.)
4. Coors Light, four states. (Arizona, California, Minnesota, and Nevada.)
5. A tie between Budweiser, Keystone, and Yuengling with three states. (Budweiser in North Dakota, New Hampshire, and Wyoming . . . Keystone in Colorado, Oregon, and Oklahoma . . . and Yuengling in Florida, Kansas, and Pennsylvania.)
Miller Lite, Keystone Light, and Stroh’s got two states each. And 11 more got one state apiece: Busch . . . Coors Original . . . Genesee . . . Lone Star . . . MGD . . . Narragansett (Nair-uh-GAN-set) . . . National Bohemian . . . Old Style . . . PBR . . . Rainer . . . and Schaefer. (Workshopedia)
(Here’s a map of all 50 states.)