It’s MLB Opening Day! Here Are All the Weird New Ballpark Foods for 2019

It’s opening day for Major League Baseball. And almost every team is trying to boost ticket sales this year by offering ridiculous food options. There are some interesting offerings at both Wrigley Field and Guaranteed Rate Field. Here’s a round-up of the weirdest new foods you can get at ballparks this season . .

1. “The Fowl Pole” at Rangers games. It’s a single TWO-POUND chicken tender that comes with ranch and honey mustard. The Rangers also have Bacon-Wrapped Hot Wings this year . . . and a chicken-and-waffle dish served in a waffle cone.

2. “The Dinger Dog” at Braves games. It’s basically a footlong pig-in-a-blanket that’s stuffed with cheese. They also have a “Chicken and Waffle Boat” that comes in a long, hollowed-out waffle bun.

3. “The Coney Dog Egg Roll” at Tigers games. It’s basically a chili cheese dog without the bun, stuffed inside an egg roll, with mustard and onions on top.

4. “Twisted Topped Pretzels” at Cardinals games. You get three pretzel twists, topped with pepperoni and cheese . . . buffalo chicken . . . or bacon and cheese. St. Louis also has a giant, 16-inch-long slice of pizza this year called “The Mega Slice.”

5. A “Peanut Butter and Bacon Sandwich” at Twins games. It comes with jelly-glazed bacon on toasted sourdough.

6. “Avocado Bites,” at Yankees Stadium. It’s deep-fried slices of avocado, served with a spicy dipping sauce.

7. “The Pittsburgh Cone” at Pirates games. Kielbasa, pierogis, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Russian dressing stuffed inside a waffle cone.

8. “The Fritos Pie Corn Dog” at Astros games. A foot-long hot dog, covered in crushed-up Fritos, with queso and Texas chili. The Mets are also selling a “Chili Cheese Crunch Dog” that comes with Fritos on top.

9. “The Donut Burger” at Phillies games. It’s a bacon cheeseburger with cherry pepper jam. And the bun is two glazed donuts.

10. 18-inch hot dogs at Diamondbacks games . . . because a footlong isn’t enough anymore? They’re selling three different kinds: One topped with Reuben mac-and-cheese . . . a bratwurst version topped with fried mac-and-cheese . . . and a breakfast version topped with hash browns, bacon, fried eggs, cheese, and gravy.

The best HEALTHY new option we’ve seen is “The 32 Ingredient Salad” at Blue Jays games, which is vegan and gluten free.

Guaranteed Rate Field (White Sox)

Covered and Smothered Fries: Buffalo Chicken: Shredded Chicken topped with crumbled blue cheese, hot buffalo sauce and creamy ranch

Chili & Cheese fries: Greek Fries: Sliced gyro meat, crumbled feta cheese and tomatoes drizzled with tzatziki sauce

Irish Fries: hot fries topped with stadium nacho cheese, crisp bacon, sour cream and chives

Dessert Sweet Potato Fries: Sweet potato fries topped with powdered sugar, chopped pecans, whipped cream and drizzled with chocolate sauce and Nutella.

Wrigley Field (Cubs)

Chick-Ago Sandwich: Back this season by popular demand, Wrigley Field’s new take on the traditional Chicago Dog. Pickle brined breaded chicken thighs, tempura sport peppers, vine ripe tomatoes, dill aioli, onion roll, and celery salt.

