It’s “Meant to Be”: FGL’s Tyler Hubbard and wife Hayley will soon have the son they’ve long been promised

ABC/Image Group LA

Sunday is Mother’s Day, and later this year Tyler Hubbard‘s wife Hayley will become a mom for the second time.

This past December, the Florida Georgia Line hitmaker and his wife celebrated the first birthday of their daughter, Olivia, whose life is about to undergo a major change with the new arrival. But is she aware?

“Well you know, we’re just taking it one step at a time,” Tyler tells ABC Radio. “You know, I think she’s starting to understand that there’s a baby growing in mommy’s belly, and she’s hopefully understanding that she’s gonna have a little brother soon. So, we’ll see.”

“We’re excited to see how that adjustment happens,” Tyler continues, “and I’m sure she’ll be surprised to not be the center of attention at all times anymore.”

“But it’s gonna be amazing and she’s gonna be a good sister,” he adds. “It’s a really exciting time for the family.”

Originally, Tyler and Hayley were told they were going to have a boy when Olivia was born. So it’s understandable if Tyker’s a tiny bit skeptical about the baby’s sex this time.

“Well, I’m not saying [anything] definite until it pops out,” he jokes. “So we’ll see!”

The new baby is due in August. In the meantime, Tyler and Brian Kelley are about to hit the road on FGL’s Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour, which kicks off June 13 in Rogers, Arkansas.

Their latest single, “Talk You Out of It,” is currently nearing the top fifteen. Hayley’s featured in the song’s video, as is Brian’s wife, Brittney.

