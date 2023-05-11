It’s going to be a “girl power” moment for Carly Pearce, Trisha Yearwood at the ACMs

Carly Pearce and Trisha Yearwood will share the ACM stage to perform a special medley on Thursday, May 11.

This joint performance arrives on the heels of Trisha’s celebratory 25th anniversary of winning ACM Female Vocalist of the Year.

“We figured out that this year is her 25th anniversary of when she was crowned Female Vocalist of the Year at the ACMs. And I happen to be the reigning [Female Vocalist],” Carly shares with ABC Audio. “So we’re going to team up and just have a total ‘girl power Trisha moment,’ which makes my heart so happy.”

“I had to really push her to just let it be about her,” recalls Carly. “She did not like that. But I’m such a huge fan and it just feels kind of like, you know, two generations of female artists that really love each other and really admire each other.”

Carly is nominated for Female Artist, Single and Visual Media Event of the Year at this year’s ACMs.

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, streams live on Prime Video Thursday, May 11, at 7 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.