It’s Giving Tuesday – Here’s How to Have Fun Helping

How To Help Others on Giving Tuesday – and Help Yourself Feel Good
So what is Giving Tuesday?
It is celebrated on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving each year.
It was started back in 2012, by the 92nd Street Y in New York City, as part of a partnership with the United Nations Foundation.
Last year people donated nearly $2.5 billion, just in the United States.
So how can you participate in Giving Tuesday?
Donate money or new holiday toys or new, necessary items… How about offering a toy for a kid who doesn’t think Santa is coming, this year? Toys for Tots and the US Marine Corps can help with that. Or get to USO.org, where Tito’s Handmade Vodka will match your donation for our military, dollar for dollar.
Give blood
Adopt an animal
Make someone’s Christmas
Have you ever participated in Giving Tuesday? It truly is fun – makes you feel good. 🙂