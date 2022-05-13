      Breaking News
It’s Friday the 13th!

May 13, 2022 @ 3:01pm
It’s Friday the 13th, and the only one this year.  The next one isn’t till January.  So, do you think it matters, or is it just another day?  A new poll found one in five people do think it’s unlucky.  How many of these other things are you afraid of?

 

 

1.  Walking under a ladder?  21% of us think it causes bad luck.

 

2.  Stepping on a crack?  12%.

 

3.  Breaking a mirror?  21% think it’s unlucky.

 

4.  Black cats?  15%.

 

5.  Seeing an owl?  10% think it’s a sign something bad will happen.

 

6.  Opening an umbrella indoors?  19% think it’s unlucky.

 

7.  The number 6-6-6?  21% are superstitious about it.

 

8.  Being on the 13th floor of a building?  Ironically, 13% think it’s unlucky.

 

9.  Passing a cemetery without holding your breath?  8% think it causes bad luck.  And 6% say the same about tunnels.

 

10.  White lighters?  8% think they’re unlucky

 

 

The survey also asked about things that bring good luck.  Here are ten lucky things we’re superstitious about . . .

 

 

1.  Knocking on wood?  26% think it stops bad things from happening.

 

2.  Throwing salt over your shoulder?  15%.

 

3.  Finding a penny heads up?  22%.

 

4.  Saying “bless you” when someone sneezes?  27%.

 

5.  Crossing your fingers?  20%.

 

6.  Ladybugs?  17%.

 

7.  Seeing a shooting star?  28% think it’s lucky, or you can wish on it.

 

8.  Finding a four-leaf clover?  24%.  And 26% think seeing a rainbow is lucky.

 

9.  Making a wish at 11:11?  13%.

 

10.  Making a wish while blowing out candles?  28% think birthday wishes are legit.

 

 

