It’s Friday the 13th, and the only one this year. The next one isn’t till January. So, do you think it matters, or is it just another day? A new poll found one in five people do think it’s unlucky. How many of these other things are you afraid of?
1. Walking under a ladder? 21% of us think it causes bad luck.
2. Stepping on a crack? 12%.
3. Breaking a mirror? 21% think it’s unlucky.
4. Black cats? 15%.
5. Seeing an owl? 10% think it’s a sign something bad will happen.
6. Opening an umbrella indoors? 19% think it’s unlucky.
7. The number 6-6-6? 21% are superstitious about it.
8. Being on the 13th floor of a building? Ironically, 13% think it’s unlucky.
9. Passing a cemetery without holding your breath? 8% think it causes bad luck. And 6% say the same about tunnels.
10. White lighters? 8% think they’re unlucky
The survey also asked about things that bring good luck. Here are ten lucky things we’re superstitious about . . .
1. Knocking on wood? 26% think it stops bad things from happening.
2. Throwing salt over your shoulder? 15%.
3. Finding a penny heads up? 22%.
4. Saying “bless you” when someone sneezes? 27%.
5. Crossing your fingers? 20%.
6. Ladybugs? 17%.
7. Seeing a shooting star? 28% think it’s lucky, or you can wish on it.
8. Finding a four-leaf clover? 24%. And 26% think seeing a rainbow is lucky.
9. Making a wish at 11:11? 13%.
10. Making a wish while blowing out candles? 28% think birthday wishes are legit.