It’s National Beer Day!

(AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File)
April 7 is National Beer Day. The unofficial holiday (sorry, you won’t get the day off) marks the date that beer was allowed to be legally manufactured and sold following a long, dry Prohibition. On March 22, 1933, President Franklin Roosevelt signed the Cullen–Harrison Act into law, which moved the U.S. away from Prohibition. After he signed, Roosevelt reportedly remarked to his aide Louis Howe,“I think this would be a good time for a beer”. According to a 2019 Gallup poll—the last year the survey was conducted—38% of Americans who drink alcohol said they preferred beer, a few percentage points lower than in 2018. In 2019, the federal government collected $3.4 billion in excise taxes on domestic and imported beer.