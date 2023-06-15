98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

It’s baby #3 for LOCASH’s Preston Brust

June 15, 2023 12:30PM CDT
LOCASH‘s Preston Brust and wife Kristen have welcomed their third child, Lion Lockheart Brust.

The baby girl was born Friday, June 9, in Nashville and weighed in at 7 pounds, 3 ounces, and measured 20 inches long. She’s now the youngest sibling to 4-year-old Legend Wilde and 7-year-old Love Lily.

“She’s our little tiebreaker!! The girls outnumber the boys in this party of five,” Preston and Kristen told People recently. “Love’s dreams, wishes and prayers for a little sister all came true! She is magic.”

Check out a photo montage of the newly expanded Brust family, including photos of Lion, on LOCASH’s Instagram.

