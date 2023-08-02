It’s Already a Tight Race to Bring You a Solar-Powered Vehicle Versus Gas or Electric

Say hello to a new way to say goodbye to the gas pump.

A report published by GlobalData reveals that solar power may be the new reach for electric vehicles in the coming years. The study shows that, in the past three years, over 1.2 million patents have been filed and granted in the automotive industry – and that this number is not expected to stop increasing, anytime soon.

Solar-powered EVs can be partially or fully powered, via self-contained solar cells. Like the solar arrays on homes, these cars would store excess power in batteries and use it to power the vehicle when other sources are unavailable.

But what do we do with old or used batteries, when that time comes?

According to The Cool Down, the study also revealed that there is a massive diversity among the companies which are applying for and receiving these patents. The patent owners include over 100 tech vendors, established automotive companies, and start-ups.

One of the most prominent players in solar-powered EVs is Toyota. The 2023 Toyota Prius has rooftop solar panels, which can generate as much electricity as needed to drive over 1,000 miles in a year, or four miles from a parking-lot charge while you’re at work.