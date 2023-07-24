It’s A Barbie World: Barbie Dominates Weekend Box Office

98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

July 24, 2023 5:05PM CDT
The ‘Barbenheimer’ debate is over: the Barbie movie dropped a bomb on the competition over the weekend.

Barbie seized the #1 spot with $155 million – the biggest opening weekend of 2023 so far.

And while it couldn’t topple Barbie, Oppenheimer posted strong numbers with $80 million in 2nd place.

Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One took third with $19.5 million.

The Sound of Freedom ($18.8 million) and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny ($6.7 million) rounded out the top five.

All told, it was the fourth-largest box office weekend in U.S. history

Did you pull a ‘Barbenheimer’ double feature over the weekend? Will any movie this year beat Barbie’s opening weekend?

