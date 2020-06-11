Italian Town Selling Homes for $1
Cinque Terre are five village along italy west coat.
If you’re in the home for a new market, you may want to check out the deals along coastal Italy, where one town is selling homes for just $1! The town, Cinquefrondi, is hoping to attract visitors and residents with it’s sales tactic called “Operation Beauty”.
The town’s mayor hopes to revitalize the area after many of it’s young residents left to find better jobs. The town is also bragging that it is “COVID-free” to attract buyers.
So, what’s the catch of this “Italian home for a buck deal”? Buyers must renovate their homes within three months and carry an annual $250 insurance policy on the home.