Italian Grandma Hosts Class: Virtual Pasta Making
There’s no better time like living in self-isolation to work on improving your cooking skills. If you’ve ever wanted to recreate those old-world style dishes – you know, where the recipe only exists in your grandmother’s head – you’re now in luck.
Nonna Nerina has brought her pasta-making class online, which is normally taught live just outside Rome. For $50, each weekend the Italian grandma will teach you how to whip up one of her rustic meals.
And, so you can follow along with her, she’ll send out the ingredient list for the upcoming meal, in advance.