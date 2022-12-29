Italian Chefs Create and Cook Record-Setter: 56-Foot Flatbread
A stuffed flatbread, called a scacciata, appears to have broken a new world record; after the Italian dish was measured at over 56 feet in length.
The record-breaking flatbread was decorated with black cabbage and filled with tuma cheese and sausage.
The 1 foot, 7.7 inch wide dish is in the process of earning a Guinness World Record for the longest scacciata created on Earth.
