It was a Scene in a Movie, Now Robo Cabs are Coming Next Year

The 1990 movie, “Total Recall” with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sharon Stone apparently gave us a glimpse of the future with the “Johnny Cab.” According to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, robotaxis should be rolling out next year.

Musk added that the robotaxis won’t be available everywhere, but he’s sure that the company will be able to get regulatory approval for the technology somewhere.

Right now the Tesla comes equipped with software for self-driving and according to Musk, “all you need to do is improve the software.” Not to be outdone by the robotaxi announcement, Musk made the prediction that in two years Tesla will be making cars with no pedals or steering wheels.