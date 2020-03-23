It Might help but is it a good idea?
Money Bag, Currency, Paper Currency.
According to the Chicago Sun-Times, there is at least one elected official who is calling for all 50 Chicago aldermen, the mayor, city clerk and city treasure, to forgo paychecks for the next 15 days. Ald. Ray Lopex (15 Ward) say’s this would generate nearly $375,000 to purchase supplies and protective gear for first responders who are on the front line during this COVID-19 pandemic.
“It would show the city that the elected officials … are willing to make a sacrifice to help put as much money into the kitty as possible to get the resources on the street that people need,” Lopez told the Sun-Times.
