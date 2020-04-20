Issa Rae’s romantic comedy ‘Lovebirds’ take flight on Netflix next month
Skip Bolen/NETFLIXAfter losing its April 3 release date in theaters due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Issa Rae-led romantic comedy Lovebirds, co-starring Kumail Nanjiani, will now premiere next month on Netflix.
In a re-released trailer on Monday, Netflix shared the film’s new premiere date of May 22.
Both actors also took to social media to share the news in a funny skit.
“You know what you can watch on Netflix on May 22?,” Nanjiani asks Rae on FaceTime.
“Wait?!” says Rae.
“The Lovebirds. That’s our movie!,” he exclaims.
“I’m so glad I didn’t ignore this FaceTime call @kumailn!” Rae captions her Instagram post of the call. “May 22nd #TheLovebirds @netflixfilm.”
As previously reported, the film follows Rae and Nanjiani, a couple that unintentionally manage to get involved in a murder mystery. As they attempt to clear their names, they must also figure out if their relationship can survive the night.
