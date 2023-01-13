98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

ISP Credits Efforts For Drop In Chicago Area Expressway Shootings

January 13, 2023 1:28PM CST
Share
ISP Credits Efforts For Drop In Chicago Area Expressway Shootings

Illinois State Police is crediting increased enforcement efforts and technology for a drop in shootings on Chicago area expressway.  Shootings dropped 47-percent last year as compared to 2021.  The number of non-deadly expressway shootings in the Chicago area were cut in half and the number of expressway homicides decreased by 88-percent.  Officials say Illinois State Police mobilized resources following an unprecedented number of expressway shootings in the Chicago area in 2021, including troopers, Air Operations, forensic services, and criminal investigation special agents.

Popular Posts

1

Holiday Lights - When They Come Down - Recycle Old or Broken Ones Here - Easy!
2

FRISKY FRIDAY FIBS: How Many Ways Can a Spouse Turn Down a Make-Out?
3

FRISKY FRIDAY FACTS: Why That New Year's Eve Kiss? It's Good for You
4

TikTok Takes a Terrible Toll on Kids' Thinking... Here's How
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Eat Breakfast = Get Promoted + Get More Frisky

Recent Posts