ISBE Changes School Recognition Process After Legal Battles

Nov 4, 2021 @ 11:30am

The Illinois State Board of Education is changing its school recognition process after facing legal battles. The board has scrapped its process for revoking a school’s recognition for not complying with the governor’s mask mandate. The original process came under fire after it was used to enforce the governor’s mask mandate in schools. New emergency rules make the oversight process of schools being put on probation before their recognition is stripped for any reason apply equally to public and private schools.

