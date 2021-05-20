ISBE Approves Full Return To Classrooms
A plan is in place to bring all Illinois students back into the classroom this fall. The Illinois State Board of Education unanimously approved a resolution yesterday to support fully in-person learning for the coming school year. Exceptions are being made for students who are not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine and are under a local or state quarantine order. While the resolution supports State Superintendent Dr. Carmen Ayala on the issue, the policy will only officially change when she makes a declaration to require in-person learning.