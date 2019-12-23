Is Your Gift Wrapping Recyclable? Here’s How To Tell
Just because most gift wrapping is made from paper doesn’t mean it is recyclable. If you’re looking to be greener this holiday season, you might want to try out the “scrunch test” before tossing into the blue bin.
According to Beth Porter, a waste expert and the author of Reduce, Reuse, Reimagine: Sorting Out the Recycling System, simply take the wrapping and “scrunch” into a ball. If it retains the shape, you’re good to go. If not, it goes out with the regular trash. Plastic, metallic, glitter-covered, or tissue paper should also go in the trash. Bows and ribbons are definitely not recyclable, which can tangle up the machines at the plant.
To cut down on waste, try wrapping with newspaper, magazine pages, or an old map instead. Or better yet, something you have already like a scarf or a reusable bag. Here’s more from Mind Body Green.com.