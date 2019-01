NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 03: Jason Aldean performs during Jason Aldean's Annual Concert For A Cure at Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar on October 3, 2018 in Nashville, Tennesse (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Jason Aldean will hit the road in 2019 and he’ll have some great support. Aldean headlines the Ride All Night Tour. Kane Brown, Carly Pearce, and Dee Jay Silver will join him. The tour runs from May through September. Tickets go on sale January 25th.