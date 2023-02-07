98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Is Yellowstone Spinoff Coming?

February 7, 2023 8:19AM CST
(Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone may be coming to an end but there may also be something else on the horizon. Sheridan, the Yellowstone co-creator, is now reportedly planning to develop a potential franchise extension with Matthew McConaughey in talks to star. The new show would premiere on the Paramount Network before appearing on Paramount+.   According to reports, the issues leading to Yellowstone’s ending stem from Costner’s requests to limit the shooting schedule. Do you watch Yellowstone?  Would you watch a spinoff? What’s your current favorite show?

