Is Yellowstone Spinoff Coming?

(Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone may be coming to an end but there may also be something else on the horizon. Sheridan, the Yellowstone co-creator, is now reportedly planning to develop a potential franchise extension with Matthew McConaughey in talks to star. The new show would premiere on the Paramount Network before appearing on Paramount+. According to reports, the issues leading to Yellowstone’s ending stem from Costner’s requests to limit the shooting schedule. Do you watch Yellowstone? Would you watch a spinoff? What’s your current favorite show?