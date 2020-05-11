      Weather Alert

Is Working From Home Making You Sick?

May 11, 2020 @ 9:09am

At first, working from home sounds like an amazing dream:  you can sleep later, you don’t need to get dressed, and there’s no commute.

However, some experts are starting to think that the benefits do not necessarily outweigh the dangers…  at least, psychologically.  Some say it could damage our mental health, in the long run.  Here’s why:

  •  Setting up shop from the couch or even the spare room begins the blur the line between being online and offline, which makes it easier for you to put in more time.
  •  Social isolation from co-workers can become a factor.
  •  You may put extra strain on relationships between you and those whom you live with.

