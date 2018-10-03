Is Toys R Us Be Making a Comeback?

This is the Toys R Us logo on a store in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018. This store is one of the approximately 182 stores nationwide that Toys R Us plans to close as part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization plan. Going-out-of-business sales are scheduled to begin in February and be completed in April. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Don’t count out doing your Christmas shopping at Toys R Us just yet! The bankruptcy auction for the toy chain has been canceled.

According to papers that were filed in bankruptcy court Monday, the chain received several bids for assets that include Toys R Us, Babies R Us, Geoffrey the Giraffe, website domains, and others.

The retailer chose to go with a reorganization plan that’s going to create a new Toys R Us and Babies R Us, but will still keep existing global licenses.

Only time will tell what the new Toys R Us will look like. Are you happy to hear that Toys R Us is making a comeback? Here’s the complete story from Polygon.