Is This the Worst Golf Drive Ever?

Roy Gregory and Bossman might not be the best golfers, and you don’t have to be either to join us Monday August 27th for the Battle of the Brave Golf Outing @ Joliet Country Club. One low price $65 gets you 9 holes of golf, an after party with free food, drinks and lots of fun for a great cause. The golf outing raises money for the 100 Club of Will County (they provide money to families of fallen police and firemen). We still have foursomes and individual spots to golf available but we’re starting to fill up. Sign up today here…https://www.wccq.com/golf/

Posted by 98.3 WCCQ on Sunday, August 19, 2018