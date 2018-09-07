Tostito’s is Giving Away a Dual-level, Stadium Seating-style Couch

If you love hosting friends at your place for sporting events and movie nights, Tostitos has something incredible for you.

The snack giant is giving away a dual-level, stadium seating-style couch that can fit up to eight people. (see the picture via Brand Eating here).

And to make sure you and your guests never need to leave the living room, the couch features chip, dip, and drink holders on each armrest, a mini fridge underneath, and electrical outlets for charging devices.They’re taking entries over Twitter from those tweeting the hashtag #TostitosHomegate and #entry to @Tostitos through September 10th. Winners are picked randomly so you don’t even have to really work for it.

Click here for the rules