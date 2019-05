Could beer serving donkeys be the hot new wedding trend of 2019? Apparently the answer is yes! People have been renting donkeys and loading them up with beer, soda, wine or whatever drinks you want and have them going around being “Servers” at wedding receptions.

Website Theknot.com has even listed 7 reasons why you should get a donkey for your wedding. It’s quite the idea, so much so I may have to do it for my wedding in September.

Would you have a drink serving donkey at your party/wedding?