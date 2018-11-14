Is this the End of PBR?

Stock up now because the end might be near for the popular Pabst Blue Ribbon beer.

MillerCoors currently produces and packages the majority of the PBR beer and now they said they want out of the deal which comes to an end in 2020. Pabst Blue Ribbon has taken the beer giant to court citing that they would go out of business if the company ends their partnership.

MillerCoors said that they aren’t getting paid enough to keep the deal going.

The trail started this past Monday and is expected to wrap up by Nov. 30th. Read the complete story from Delish.