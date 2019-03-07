Is This “RANCH” Heaven?

To celebrate the great holiday known as National Ranch Day on March 10, Hidden Valley Ranch is inviting lovers of ranch dressing to travel to the Las Vegas Strip where they will fill up any size container you bring with ranch dressing. “If you can carry it, Hidden Valley Ranch will fill it,” the company said in a statement. Everything from shot glasses to coolers to kiddie pools is suggested. However, the “Bring Your Own Container” offer only stands for one hour, from 11 am to noon on Sunday, March 10, outside of the New York, New York Hotel & Casino on the Strip.