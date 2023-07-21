Is There Trouble In Paradise For Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton?

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are reportedly going through a rough patch in their marriage, two years after the couple tied the knot in Oklahoma.

A source spilled to OK! magazine, “They used to do everything together. Some might even say they were together too much. They’re both distracted by their work”, especially after Shelton’s time on ‘The Voice’ came to an end.

The source revealed that Shelton is currently busy with his hit ‘Barmageddon’ series, which was recently renewed for a second season on USA Network. Meanwhile, Stefani remains a coach on ‘The Voice,’ as well as the founder of her cosmetics brand, GXVE Beauty.

“Anyone can see they’re having issues. There isn’t much for them to talk about. She can put on cowboy boots and sing a country duet with Blake, but Gwen doesn’t really fit in the southern lifestyle,” stated the source.

