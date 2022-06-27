Is There A Trick To Winning The Lottery?

Who says TV rots your brain?
A South Carolina man learned a unique lottery playing tactic from watching TLC’s “Lottery Changed My Life” and ended up winning $100 thousand!
The technique: spend $25 on lottery tickets every week for three months.
During his first week of playing, the man won $500 and then $100 thousand by week seven!
The man says that he will use his winnings to buy a new car and that he plans on continuing to play the lottery.
Would you continue playing the lottery if you won a jackpot?