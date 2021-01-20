Is There a Perfect Tire to Work Out? Science Says Yes
You may wonder if there’s really an optimal time to do a work out, and science seems to think there is. A Spanish study published in 2020 found a correlation between exercising between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. and a reduction in the risk of certain types of cancer (but the study was small and cannot prove causation). Another study found that people were able to work out harder in the evening, while other studies suggest that afternoon and evenings are when your reaction time is at its quickest. But the take-home message here is that the benefits of working out are numerous, and so the best type of workout is one that you’ll do regularly. And note, if you’re trying to make it a habit, it helps to choose a timeslot that you’re likely to stick to every day. Here’s the complete story from Yahoo News.