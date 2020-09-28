Is The ‘Fall Surge’ Beginning? 21 States Now Report COVID-19 Spike
Coronavirus particle, illustration. Different strains of coronavirus are responsible for diseases such as the common cold, gastroenteritis and SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome). A new coronavirus (2019-CoV) emerged in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. The virus causes a mild respiratory illness that can develop into pneumonia and be fatal in some cases. The coronaviruses take their name from their crown (corona) of surface proteins, which are used to attach and penetrate their host cells. Once inside the cells, the particles use the cells' machinery to make more copies of the virus.
Health experts have been warning of a ‘fall surge‘ of coronavirus cases as colder weather pushes people indoors. And it might already be starting.
Last week, 21 states saw at least a 10 percent increase of new COVID-19 cases over the previous week, according to date from Johns Hopkins University.
The list includes mostly western states… But it also includes Alabama, North Carolina, Maine, Michigan, and New Jersey.
Experts fear an even bigger surge could begin in October – and run through the rest of the year. One model suggested the death toll could be as high as 3,000 per day by the end of 2020.