FRISKY FRIDAY FREAK: Is That a Python in your Pants? Yep. Actually There Are Three.

A New York City man stands accused of smuggling three Burmese pythons in his pants. Calvin Bautista was allegedly trying to move the animals into New York from Canada in 2018.

Bautista was arraigned on Tuesday on federal smuggling charges.

Burmese pythons can be injurious to human beings, and are among the world’s largest snakes. They’re also considered an invasive species in Florida.

Bautista faces up to 20 years in prison, if he’s convicted.

