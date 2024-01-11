Is Taylor Swift’s CAT Worth More Financially than her BOYFRIEND?

If you missed it, recent news reports that Taylor Swift‘s cat is worth $97 million (according to a Forbes-style list of the world’s wealthiest pets compiled by the website AllAboutCats.com last week) – and that surpasses the net worth of her famous NFL player boyfriend, Travis Kelce, who has accumulated more than $40 million. He’s a starter for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Swift’s famous feline is named Olivia Benson, after a character on TV’s Law & Order: SVU. They’ve been together since 2014. Olivia has her own merchandise, has made cameo appearances, and done ads for Diet Coke and more.

But how do other pet influencers compare? Veterinarians.org reveals some surprises.

The Special Reports Team at Veterinarians.org used Influencer Marketing Hub’s Instagram Earnings Calculator, to discover each pet’s average earnings per post.

For celebrity pets, overall, here are the Average Earnings Per Post:

Jiffpom– $27,153 Nala the Cat– $11,517 Doug the Pug– $10,575 Juniper the Fox– $8,026 Grumpy Cat– $6,659 Lil Bub– $6,244 Smoothie the Cat– $5,897 Henry & Baloo– $5,637 Tuna– $5,599 Mr. White– $5,405

And felines feel the financial love most: Out of the top 10 highest earners, 6 are cats!

To see the full list of pet influencers and their earnings, read the study here.