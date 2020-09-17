Is Royal Blood teasing new music?
Burak Cingi/RedfernsIs Royal Blood revving up to release new music?
On Thursday, the U.K. rock duo tweeted a photo of a classic Ford muscle car with the word “Royal” printed on the front license plate.
In the caption, Royal Blood wrote “24.09.” Being that the British write dates in a day-month format, it seems likely that whatever they’re teasing will be revealed next Thursday, September 24.
If we are getting new Royal Blood music next week, it’ll be the first fresh material from the “Figure It Out” rockers since they released their sophomore album, How Did We Get So Dark?, in 2017. That effort spawned the singles “Lights Out,” “I Only Lie When I Love You” and “Hole in Your Heart.”
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.