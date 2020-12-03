Is Jon Pardi Getting his New Bride a Cow for Christmas?
Jon Pardi’s new bride wants a Highland cow for Christmas. They’re big, fluffy, and very tame. If he does pull the trigger, he’ll have to get him a companion . . . like a miniature donkey or a goat.
Jon Pardi‘s wife has told him exactly what she wants for Christmas, so he can knock that off the list, right? Not exactly.
What Summer Pardi wants is a cow… Specifically: a Highland cow. They’re originally from Scotland and they’re not easy to come by.
He talked about it in a recent interview… Quote, “They’re big, fluffy cows, and they’re very tame. Basically, they’re really great in a petting zoo, and she really wants one.”
If he does come through for his new bride, it’ll lead to more work . . . for him. Pardi says, “I’ll [have to] build a pen, build a little shed for him, run water, and like . . . you can’t just buy a cow. Then you gotta get him a buddy, that’s the other thing. So it’s either gonna be a donkey, or a miniature donkey . . . I would like a goat.”
What’s the strangest Christmas gift someone’s asked you for?