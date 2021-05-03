Is Itching Contagious?

Getty Images
Scientists have proven that itching really can be contagious. In a condition known as itch transmission, researchers have shown that the sensation of an itch can be caught visually in the same way as yawning. They found that simply watching a video of someone else scratching was enough to induce and intensify itching in volunteers. Dermatologists (Wake Forest University School of Medicine) believe itching becomes contagious because the brain becomes hypersensitive when someone nearby scratches and so misinterprets any kind of physical sensation on our skin as an itch.