Is It Safe To Use Products Past The “Best By” or “Expiration” Date?

I got into a debate with my daughter Payton about this a few weeks ago. It was 10:45pm on a Sunday night I was walking by her door getting ready for bed when I hear, “Dad I need some cold medicine I don’t feel good”. Of course I told her it was late I was going to bed and really didn’t feel like getting dressed to run to the store. I found some Cold & Flu medicine that had an expiration date 1 year ago (you know the pills that are sealed in plastic. She sang me a song she learned in school, “Dumb Ways to Die”.

She took the pills, didn’t have any reaction…though I did go check on her about a 30 minutes later. According to WebMD, The only items required by federal law to be labeled for expiration are infant formula and some baby foods; some states also mandate pulling dairy from store shelves on the expiration date. A lot of it depends how you store the items in question. There are “Sell by” dates, “Best if used by (or before)” dates, “Guaranteed fresh” dates, “Use by” dates, and more. What do they all mean? Web MD has the breakdown.