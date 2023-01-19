Is It Bad to Drink Coffee on an Empty Stomach?

Coffee cup in coffee shop.Female hands holding cup of coffee on wooden table background

For many, like me, coffee is the first thing consumed each morning.

However, is it actually OK to be drinking coffee on an empty stomach?

Dr. Byron Cryer, chief of internal medicine at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, recently told New York Times that it should be fine.

“Coffee, even in a concentrated form, is not likely to cause objective injury to the stomach,” said Dr. Cryer. “And much less at the typical doses in usual beverages.”

Dr. Cryer added, “There’s far more evidence for coffee’s benefits than harms.”

So, go ahead-have that morning coffee!