Is George Clooney’s face in Ice worth $25?

The Bassment in Chicago is selling a $25 cocktail. Why sould you buy it? Well because it’s got an ice cube with George Clooneys face in it AND it has Casamigos Tequila in it. BTW he used to own that brand.

For a limited time starting on May 6th, George’s 58th birthday, if you order “The Clooney” you will find his face on a little piece of paper that’s frozen into the ice cube. You can see a picture of it here.

They also feature other drinks named after Santana, Chaka Khan, Phil Collins, Iggy Pop, Stevie Nicks, David Bowie, and Elton John. And they did a similar specialty drink for Michael Jackson last year, but M.J.’s cocktail only cost $14.