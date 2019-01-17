Is Facebook’s ’10 Year Challenge’ Actually A Data Scam?

By now you’ve probably seen the ’10 Year Challenge’ on Facebook, where people post an old profile picture alongside the current one to see how much they’ve aged.

But some people think the ‘Challenge’ might actually be a way for Facebook to collect even more data about its users.

Skeptics say these posts could potentially be used in developing facial recognition technology, or simply be sold to another company.

Did you post a ’10 Year Challenge’ pic? Do you think it’s a scam or just a fun meme? Here’s more on the “conspiracy” from Wired.