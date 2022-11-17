Is Carrie Underwood Replacing Blake Shelton On The Voice?

When news hit of Blake Shelton’s retirement from The Voice after season 23, many people wondered who could replace him, seems like John Legend has an idea.

Legend told EXTRA, “We have never had another country coach before; it has always been Blake… I could see Carrie [Underwood] doing it… She could be good. Just an idea, Carrie. We’ll see, we’ll see.”

Carrie won American Idol in 2005. She also mentored the Top 5 finalists on the show that made her famous in May.

For season 23, fans will continue to get a dose of Shelton’s quick wit and humor as he will coach alongside Niall Horan and Chance The Rapper. Kelly Clarkson will remain on the panel.