      Weather Alert

Is California trying to be Florida?

Jul 8, 2021 @ 7:51am

The California Highway Patrol said an officer recently pulled a vehicle over when he noticed an unusual visual obstruction on the hood — a satellite dish. The CHP’s Antelope Valley station said in an Instagram post that Officer T. Caton stopped a Toyota Prius on an area highway after taking note of the large satellite dish mounted right in front of the windshield. The post said the officer asked the driver if the satellite dish impeded their view, and the person responded: “Only when I make right turns.” The CHP said the dish runs afoul of the California Vehicle Code, which makes it illegal to mount anything on the hood of a vehicle that could obstruct the driver’s view.

Popular Posts
Win Our Summer Stash of Cash!
Win a 4 Pack of Tickets to Kane County Fair
Brantley Gilbert released “The Worst Country Song Of All Time”
Disaster Proclamation For Grundy County
Ten Facts and Stats for Fourth of July 2021!
Connect With Us Listen To Us On