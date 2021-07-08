Is California trying to be Florida?

The California Highway Patrol said an officer recently pulled a vehicle over when he noticed an unusual visual obstruction on the hood — a satellite dish. The CHP’s Antelope Valley station said in an Instagram post that Officer T. Caton stopped a Toyota Prius on an area highway after taking note of the large satellite dish mounted right in front of the windshield. The post said the officer asked the driver if the satellite dish impeded their view, and the person responded: “Only when I make right turns.” The CHP said the dish runs afoul of the California Vehicle Code, which makes it illegal to mount anything on the hood of a vehicle that could obstruct the driver’s view.
