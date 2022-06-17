Is A Road Trip In Order For You?

If you missed a chance to see Garth Brooks In Indiana, you have another shot. However, you may have to travel a bit as Garth Brooks will play NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on August 6. The show is the singer’s first in Houston in seven years and at NRG Stadium. The concert will feature Brooks’ signature in-the-round seating, like his other 2022 dates.
Tickets go on sale on June 24 at 10 a.m. CT for Brooks’ Houston show. Here’s a another tip, you won’t be able to buy tickets on show day. So if you plan on going, get them on June 24th or no later than Aug 5th.
Here’s a link to help you purchase tickets.
Are you planning on seeing Garth Brooks on tour? Share your Garth Brooks concert story.
