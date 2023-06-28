Is a Hot Dog a Sandwich?

Joey Chestnut plans to compete in the July 4th Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest. When asked if a hotdog is a sandwich, he told USA Today, ”No, it’s separate. If you consider a hot dog a sandwich, then you have to consider other things, like a burrito, a sandwich, or … just because it’s wrapped … or it’s a bun, it’s not really sliced bread. It’s encased meat. There are just so many differences. Like if you go to a sandwich shop, you’re not going to get a hot dog. It’s pretty rare to get a hot dog at a sandwich shop.”

