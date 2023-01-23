IRS Starts Accepting Tax Returns Today

Getty Images

Tax season is officially here and starting today, the IRS will start accepting 2022 tax returns and begin issuing refunds.

This year’s deadline to file is Tuesday, April 18th – giving procrastinators a few extra days due to April 15th falling on a Saturday this year.

Hoping to get your refund quickly? Better file online – people who file electronically with direct deposit can expect their refund within 21 days.

Paper returns could take much longer, with the IRS already sitting on a massive backlog.

Your refund might be smaller this year, with several pandemic-era tax breaks coming to an end.